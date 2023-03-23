Due to expected inclement weather in the area on Friday, the West Virginia baseball game against Xavier has been moved up to a 1 p.m. first pitch.



If you have a ticket to the game on Friday, it will still be good with the earlier start. Fans with tickets to Friday’s game who are unable to attend due to the time change, can exchange them for tickets to a future home game this season at Gate A of Monongalia County Ballpark, the Mountaineer Ticket Office at the WVU Coliseum or by calling 1-800-WVU-GAME.



The games on Saturday and Sunday between the Mountaineers and Musketeers are still on as scheduled.



All three games of the series will air live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. For links to live stats, video, and audio, visit WVUsports.com.