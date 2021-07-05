Skip to content
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Jul 5, 2021 / 02:05 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 5, 2021 / 02:05 PM EDT
video
Former W.Va. delegate Derrick Evans now facing a felony charge related to Jan. 6 Capitol incident
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Fourth of July Forecast
Video
Severe storms lead to closed roads, while another road gets needed repairs: Here are the week’s top headlines
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
WATCH: Godzilla in the Gulf of Mexico? Offshore pipeline explosion draws monster comparisons to oceanic fireball
Video
Bags packed, tickets bought, travelers ready to get away this holiday
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Guns and ammo now tax-free in West Virginia
Video
Ohio lumber industry going strong, not like you might think
Video
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
FULL SPECIAL: A Mazey Story
Video
WVU defender Kevin Morris recognized as CoSIDA Academic All-American
WATCH: Jarret Doege’s football past fuels his future as WVU’s QB1
Video
Bake’s Takes: WVU Hall of Famer weighs in on Deuce’s decision and what it means for the future of the program
Video
Rothstein reports Sean McNeil is expected to return to WVU
Mountaineer rookies honored by Big 12
Major Harris’s No. 9 jersey to be retired
Video
Fan voting opens for Big 12 Athletes of the Year
Lyons: New NIL policy is a “great opportunity” for student-athletes
Video
TBT Thursdays: Nate Adrian on playing games that matter again in his home state
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Former W.Va. delegate Derrick Evans now facing a felony charge related to Jan. 6 Capitol incident
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Fourth of July Forecast
Video
Severe storms lead to closed roads, while another road gets needed repairs: Here are the week’s top headlines
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Trending Stories
Man charged with fifth OVI while driving through Bridgeport
Neighborhood crime watch meetings back in action in Wheeling starting tonight
Former W.Va. delegate Derrick Evans now facing a felony charge related to Jan. 6 Capitol incident
Video
I-70 project remains on schedule this summer
Video
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton married: Couple weds over July Fourth weekend in Oklahoma: reports
