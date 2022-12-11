MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Rodney Gallagher, the top-rated recruit in West Virginia’s 2023 recruiting class, put an end to any speculation that his commitment could be flipped Sunday morning.

“I’m staying a Mountaineer and locked in with the program,” Gallagher said in a tweet that showed him in a picture with WVU wide receivers coach Tony Washington and safeties coach Dontae Wright.

Gallagher, the talented wide receiver out of Pennsylvania added “Love Mountaineer Nation!!!”

For multiple reasons, the tweet is welcomed news to the program and the fan base.

Gallagher is a four-star pass-catching prospect who grew up attending Mountaineer games. With Sam James and Bryce Ford-Wheaton recently announcing their decision to enter their names into the NFL Draft, West Virginia’s wide receiver room will be looking for production entering the upcoming season.

Maybe the biggest reason the announcement will be celebrated, though, lies in two words: Penn State.

Gallagher recently took an official visit to Penn State and met with Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin. There was speculation that Penn State had a strong chance to flip the Uniontown, Pennsylvania native’s commitment from Morgantown to Happy Valley.

But Gallagher put an end to that speculation Sunday.

It means he will be on the visiting sideline with the Mountaineers in the 2023 season-opener, instead of on the home sideline looking back at them when WVU and Penn State on September 2.

Gallagher is expected to send in his National Letter of Intent on National Signing Day on December 21. West Virginia’s 2023 recruiting class ranks No. 25 in the nation according to Rivals, and No. 26 according to 247Sports.

Stick with Gold and Blue Nation for comprehensive National Signing Day coverage, as we break down the incoming class of Mountaineer playmakers.