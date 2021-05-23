Galusky to join Black Bears coaching staff

Former WVU baseball shortstop and current student assistant Jimmy Galusky will join forces with a Mountaineer great this summer. 

According to a statement from the team, Galusky has been named an assistant coach for the West Virginia Black Bears under first-year manager Jedd Gyorko, a WVU sports hall of famer and former big leaguer. 

Galusky, a West Virginia native, is finishing his first season as a Mountaineer assistant coach under manager Randy Mazey. He was a three-year starter for Mazey during his playing career at WVU, earned All-Big 12 honorable mentions twice and was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 2018 MLB Draft. 

Gyorko, a Morgantown native and University High alumnus, is also in the early stages of his coaching career: the 10-time All-American is about to begin his first stint as a head coach.

The Black Bears will begin their first season in the MLB Draft League Monday with a home matchup against Mahoning Valley. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Monongalia County Ballpark. 

