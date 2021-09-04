LIVE GAME LOG: West Virginia at Maryland

The West Virginia Mountaineers are set to kick off their 130th season as a program against one of their most familiar foes: the Maryland Terrapins. Be sure to come back to this live game log for live updates as the game unfolds.

The Mountaineers are down two key players for their season opener: tight end Mike O’Laughlin and backup running back Tony Mathis. On the flip side, kicker Evan Staley is making his return to the lineup after a season-ending injury in 2020, and will send the opening kickoff to the Terps to start the season off.

2ND QUARTER

END 2Q – West Virginia takes a 21-20 lead into the locker room at halftime.

FIELD GOAL MARYLAND (21-20) – 0:27: Taulia Tagovailoa airs it out to Dontay Demus on first down to get to the WVU 34 yard line. The pair again connect on the left side for another 13 yard gain, setting up Tayon Fleet-Davis for an 11-yard rush to get inside the 10 yard line. WVU stuffs the Terps at the goal line, though, forcing Joseph Petrino to knock a field goal in from 21 yards.

1:58: Leddie Brown gets a pair of rushes for three yards to start the drive, but the Mountaineers are pushed back by a delay of game penalty.Jarret Doege attempts to go deep down the sideline to Brown and puts the pass on target, but UMD’s Ruben Hyppolite II is able to make a play with some contact — but no call. Tyler Sumpter punts it to the Maryland 31.

2:59: Maryland goes for clock control with good field position, eating 3:13 off the clock. That’s about all they can get, though — after picking up 14 yards in six plays, Tagovailoa is sacked for a loss of 13 yards by Dante Stills to set up a 51 yard field goal. Joseph Petrino sends it off the upright, giving WVU the ball on their own 41 yard line.

6:12: West Virginia pulls off a quick three-and-out, allowing just one yard on the drive. UMD punts, but Winston Wright Jr. fumbles and it is recovered by the Terps on the WVU 34 yard line.

8:09: Jarret Doege rolls out on first down and chucks one deep to an all-alone Nick Cross of Maryland, who steps out of bounds at the UMD 30 yard line. Ami Finau of the Terps sets them back another 15 yards, though, after getting called for taunting.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (21-17) – 11:30: Make that three touchdowns for Leddie Brown. The tailback caps off a 6-play, 74 yard drive to get his all-purpose yardage up to 92 just 18 minutes and 30 seconds into the season. He hasn’t done it alone, though — Jarret Doege added a pair of completions on the drive, while Sean Ryan set Brown up with a 34-yard catch to get the Mountaineers to the Mountaineers in the red zone.

14:30: West Virginia gets the ball back after stuffing UMD for a 3-and-out. Winston Wright calls the fair catch on the Maryland punt at the WVU 29 yard line.

1ST QUARTER

END 1Q – Maryland has possession to start the second quarter as they lead West Virginia, 17-14.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (17-14) – 0:35: Winston Wright Jr. sets Leddie Brown up for an easy touchdown punch with a massive kick return to get WVU to the UMD 2 yard line. The Mountaineers bring it back within a field goal.

TOUCHDOWN MARYLAND (17-7) – 0:53: The Terps march right back with an 8-play, 70-yard drive punctuated by Chigoziem Okonkwo on a screen pass. The Terps bring the game to two possessions as the first quarter winds down.

3:56: West Virginia is the first team to punt this game after a dismal second drive. After a two-yard rush by Leddie Brown on first down, Sam James fumbles on second — but the Mountaineers catch a break as it bounces out of bounds. They get the first down on the next play, but two straight sacks set the team back — followed by a holding penalty leading to a subsequent punt. UMD starts on its own 30.

MARYLAND TOUCHDOWN (10-7) – 7:57: And just like that Tagovailoa ties it up by dropping it right in to Dontay Demus Jr.’s basket for a 66-yard touchdown pass. It took the Terps just three plays to strike back against the Mountaineers as Demus Jr. simply beat WVU cornerback Daryl Porter Jr. deep.

WEST VIRGINIA TOUCHDOWN (7-3) – 8:52: West Virginia marches down the field for a seven-play, 78-yard drive capped off by a 20-yard touchdown pass from Jarret Doege to Leddie Brown. Brown was the workhorse for the scoring drive, along with Winston Wright Jr., as they each contributed 42 all-purpose yards.

MARYLAND FIELD GOAL (3-0) – 11:46: UMD quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa leads the Terrapins on a strong start to start the game, completing four of five passes — mostly on screens — for 37 yards. The Terps make it all the way to the West Virginia 27, but the Mountaineers force them to kick a field goal.

15:00: West Virginia’s Staley kicks it off to Maryland’s Rakim Jarrett, who takes it back to the Terps’ 26. The 2021 campaign has begun.