Game time and television network announced for Oct. 17 clash vs. Kansas

When West Virginia football continues its homestand on Oct. 17 vs. Kansas, it will be a noon kickoff. That game against the Jayhawks will be televised on FS1.

After having no fan attendance for the first two home games, Milan Puskar Stadium will welcome back a limited number of Mountaineer fans for that clash with KU. It will operate a 25% capacity.

WVU is 2-1 on the season following a 27-21 victory over Baylor in double overtime last Saturday. Coach Brown’s program has an open week before lining up against Kansas on Oct. 17.

