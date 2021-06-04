Games for Homecoming and Mountaineer Week announced

Oct 17, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the first quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced that the 2021 Homecoming football game will be on Saturday, Oct. 2 against Texas Tech and the Mountaineer Week game will be against Oklahoma State on Nov. 6.

The designated games for Gold Rush, Stripe the Stadium and True Blue will be announced at a later time.

Game times for the first three contests already have been announced, and season tickets are now on sale for West Virginia’s six-game home schedule and can be purchased online at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME.