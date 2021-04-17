Garrett Greene impresses in Saturday’s scrimmage

Garrett Greene traded in his yellow jersey on Saturday — the sophomore quarterback was in white which means it was all live action.

Neal Brown said Greene was aware heading into the spring they were going to put him in that situation one time. The head coach said he felt it was time to see what he could do in the moment.

“We’ve done it in the past with dual-threat guys. I don’t like to do it all the time, but I think it’s important,” Brown said. “He needs to do it. I think it’s important for his confidence and some of the best things he does — when the pocket breaks down, he’s able to make plays and sometimes we whistle them before they develop.”

Today, they develop quite nicely. Greene showed what he could do with legs his early on, at least in the portion of the scrimmage open to the media.

On one drive, Green kicked on the jets, shed a few blockers, and stiff-armed a defender before being forced out of bounds inside the 20 yard line. That set up a touchdown pass to Sam James in the back left corner of the end zone.

Coach Brown said Greene tossed three total scores on the day, but it was what he did on the ground that impressed.

Sam James catches a touchdown pass thrown by Garrett Greene.

“I was pleased with him this spring. I think he’s growing and maturing,” Brown said. “He had a good day today. He was probably the leading rusher with the twos.”

Brown said at the beginning of spring practices, there would be no starters announced at any position after the conclusion.

As for the starting signal-caller last season Jarret Doege, he had an efficient Saturday inside Milan Puskar Stadium after struggling a bit a few days ago.

“He had one bad period on Thursday night in our situational work, but other than that he’s really done a nice job. He’s one of our most improved players which is a positive for him,” Brown said. “It’s really just about buying some time late. Today, we had a fourth and short play and he bought about an extra second just by backing up and getting the ball off for a first down.”

There is no denying Greene has a bright future with the program, and after what he showed on Saturday, there is also no question he is chomping at the bit to show off his improvements on April 24.