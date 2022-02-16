WVU Baseball 2022 Season Preview – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast Randy Mazey and the Mountaineers open their 2022 campaign Friday in South Carolina. On this episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, hosts Nick Farrell, Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio preview the season, highlighting the team's star players, newcomers to watch and more. Subscribe to the Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, so you never miss an episode. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app and follow GBN on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to stay up to date on all things WVU sports.

A new season of college baseball begins Friday for the Mountaineers.

Skipper Randy Mazey is facing many challenges this spring, including retooling a roster that lost 16 players and added 21 newcomers. His WVU baseball program will also face a daunting schedule, which features nine teams that made the NCAA Tournament in 2021.

In this baseball season preview edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, sponsored by Pritt & Spano, hosts Nick Farrell, Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio look ahead to the upcoming campaign. They’ll highlight players to watch, the team’s top newcomers, positions of need on the roster and more. They’ll also provide an overview of the competition in the Big 12 Conference, which features four teams who are nationally ranked in preseason polls.

West Virginia’s season opener is set for Friday at 11 a.m. against No. 16 Central Michigan at the Baseball at the Beach Tournament. Stick with Gold and Blue Nation and GoldAndBlueNation.com for complete coverage of the team’s season.

