Longtime baseball reporter Tim Kurkjian joins Ryan Decker to talk Alek Manoah's career thus far, and the potential he has moving forward

Tim Kurkjian on Alek Manoah – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast Longtime ESPN baseball analyst Tim Kurkjian is the latest guest on The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, and he's a big fan of former Mountaineer Alek Manoah. In this interview with Ryan Decker, Kurkjian breaks down Manoah's presence on the mound, and explains why the pitcher's career with the Blue Jays has begun with so much success. Kurkjian also dishes on another former Mountaineer, John Means, who will miss the remainder of the MLB season due to injury. The Orioles ace is the only former Mountaineer to throw a big league no-hitter.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Major League Baseball season is nearing its midway point, and former Mountaineer ace Alek Manoah continues to be one of the best pitchers in baseball.

ESPN Senior Writer Tim Kurkjian has been covering baseball since the 1980s, and has great insight into the game.

Kurkjian joined the Gold and Blue Nation Podcast to give his thoughts on Alek Manoah’s career thus far, and on Manoah’s candidacy for this year’s American League Cy Young Award. Kurkjian also weighed in on the potential that Manoah has moving forward.

