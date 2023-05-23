2023 Big 12 Baseball Tournament Preview – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast Are the Mountaineers suddenly out of the running to be regional hosts, or can they still decide their own fate by playing well at the Big 12 Championship? Hosts Ryan Decker and Anjelica Trinone preview the tournament on this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano. Stick with Gold and Blue Nation for complete postseason coverage of WVU baseball.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — “Season number two,” as Randy Mazey called it recently, has arrived.

The postseason, and the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship, get underway this weekend for the nationally ranked WVU baseball team on Wednesday in Arlington, Texas.

The Mountaineers (39-16, 15-9 Big 12) enter the tournament as the No. 3 seed in the field of eight teams.

West Virginia begins what it hopes is a deep postseason run Wednesday evening against sixth-seeded Texas Tech. A full look at the bracket and first-round matchups can be found here.

In this latest edition of the Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt and Spano, hosts Ryan Decker and Anjelica Trinone put a bow on the regular season, and give their pre-tournament analysis on what they expect to see at Globe Life Field. They also reflect on the exceptional season that JJ Wetherholt has had this spring after it was officially announced on Monday that he is a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award — just the second player in WVU history to earn that distinction.

Listen to the latest episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast at the top of this page or via your preferred podcast provider, and subscribe to have future episodes delivered to you.

