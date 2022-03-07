Big 12 Tournament Preview – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Big 12 Tournament tips off this week in Kansas City.
Before the action gets underway, hosts Nick Farrell and Ryan Decker preview the tournament on the latest edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast.
No. 9-seed West Virginia’s run at the tournament will begin Wednesday at 7 ET against No. 8-seed Kansas State. The Mountaineers and Wildcats split their regular season series.
Gold and Blue Nation will bring you more pregame coverage Tuesday night during the Mountaineer GameDay Big 12 Tournament Special, which begins at 7:30 p.m.
