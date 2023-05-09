Former Mountaineer WR has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Rams

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After five seasons in Morgantown, wide receiver Sam James is getting his shot at the NFL.

James signed as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Rams at the beginning of the month. On May 12, he will head to the West Coast to join his new team.

According to the Rams, they will not hold a traditional rookie minicamp but instead use that time period as an orientation period for the players to get acclimated off the field.

James was WVU’s leading receiver in 2022 with 46 receptions for 745 yards and six touchdowns. His 62.08 receiving yards per contest also paced the team. He finished No. 2 in touchdowns behind Bryce Ford-Wheaton, who signed as a UDFA deal with the Giants.

On episode 60 of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, James recounts the moment he got the call from the Rams and the other NFL teams that gave him feedback.

He also reflects on his five-year career in Morgantown, building trust with four different position coaches and the temptation to enter the transfer portal.

