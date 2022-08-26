WVU Football 2022 Season Preview – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast A consequential season is on the horizon for West Virginia's football squad as Neal Brown faces arguably his toughest schedule yet. It all gets started with what might be the biggest game for WVU in a decade: the first Backyard Brawl since 2011. On this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast presented by Pritt & Spano, hosts Ryan Decker, Anjelica Trinone and Sam Coniglio set the table for Coach Brown's fourth season as the Mountaineer head coach.

West Virginia football returns to the gridiron on the first day of September, and the Mountaineers are on the precipice of a consequential season.

It begins with the resumption of the Backyard Brawl when the Mountaineers face No. 17 Pitt in the Steel City. From there, they get right into Big 12 play shortly before heading to Lane Stadium to defend the Black Diamond Trophy.

The team boasts plenty of experience on both sides of the ball, but new faces will have to make a major impact for WVU this season. There are also several key positions for which Neal Brown has yet to name a starter, so all eyes are on Morgantown ahead of the season opener.

To get you ready for this year’s big season for the Mountaineers hosts Ryan Decker, Anjelica Trinone and Sam Coniglio set the stage for the 2022 campaign.

