MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After Saturday’s loss to TCU, the Mountaineers will be thinking about what could have been.

A top-10 win was within reach in the second half. WVU hung right with the No. 7 team in the land, but failed to capitalize in several key moments, ultimately losing 41-31.

In the latest episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, hosts Nick Farrell and Ryan Decker break down the action and react to postgame comments from head coach Neal Brown.

