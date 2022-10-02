Reaction to WVU’s loss at Texas – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast The ball would simply not bounce West Virginia’s way at key times Saturday night in Austin, Texas. West Virginia’s two-game winning streak came to an end, as the Mountaineers suffered a 38-20 loss at the hands of the Texas Longhorns. WVU struggled out of the gate, found itself down by three scores at halftime, and could not climb its way out of that deficit. On the latest edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, we break down the action, share our takeaways from the loss, and give an injury update on one injured Mountaineer player. Listen to the latest episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast at the top of this page or via your preferred podcast provider, and subscribe to have future episodes delivered to you. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our award-winning WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The ball would simply not bounce West Virginia’s way at key times Saturday night in Austin, Texas.

West Virginia’s two-game winning streak came to an end, as the Mountaineers suffered a 38-20 loss at the hands of the Texas Longhorns. WVU struggled out of the gate, found itself down by three scores at halftime, and could not climb its way out of that deficit.

On the latest edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, we break down the action, share our takeaways from the loss, and give an injury update on two injured Mountaineer players.

