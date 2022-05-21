It’s chaos in the Big 12 as the regular season comes to a close. WVU did its job at home by sweeping the Kansas State Wildcats, but the league standings were still up in the air as Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio recorded the latest edition of the Gold and Blue Nation Podcast.

The duo look back on WVU’s sweep of the Wildcats as well as the exciting 2022 regular season as a whole. They give out their season awards and take a quick look ahead to WVU’s upcoming trip to Arlington, Texas for the Big 12 Tournament.

Subscribe on your preferred podcast platform to have future episodes delivered to you.

Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.