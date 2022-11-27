WVU wins in Stillwater to end 2022 on a high note – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast West Virginia football ended its roller-coaster season with another memorable win for the Mountaineers as they held off Oklahoma State for their first victory over the Cowboys since 2014. Not only did they earn the win, but they did it through a downpour of rain and a chorus of outside noise that they prevented from distracting them. WVU called on a lot of new faces, including running back Jaylen Anderson, to step up, and they gave WVU fans a reason to hope for the future after a rough season. On the newest edition of the Gold and Blue Nation Podcast presented by Pritt and Spano, Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio break down Saturday’s victory for WVU and tie a bow on the 2022 campaign. Listen to the latest episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast at the top of this page or via your preferred podcast provider, and subscribe to have future episodes delivered to you. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our award-winning WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — What a way to end the regular season for the WVU football program.

Playing without any bowl game or postseason aspirations, the Mountaineers traveled to Stillwater, Oklahoma and took care of business on a rainy Saturday to end the regular season.

West Virginia had not beaten the Cowboys since 2014, nor had any team beaten Oklahoma State in Stillwater since 2020. But West Virginia found a way to block out the outside noise and do both of those things, as Jaylen Anderson’s big day on the ground led WVU to a 24-19 victory.

On this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, hosts Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio react to Saturday’s result, which sends the WVU football program into the offseason with smiles on their faces and a win in their possession. They share their thoughts on the game and how it unfolded, and put a bow on this up and down season by the Mountaineers.

Listen to the latest episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast at the top of this page or via your preferred podcast provider, and subscribe to have future episodes delivered to you.

Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our award-winning WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.