MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After nine straight losses to Oklahoma, including several by three points or fewer, it may have felt to some like the Mountaineers may never defeat the Sooners as members of the same conference.

But then, an unlikely hero came to the rescue to change’s West Virginia’s fortune against this perennial power.

Backup quarterback Garrett Greene led the offense for most of the game, contributing three total touchdowns in a 23-20 upset of the Sooners.

While it was kicker Casey Legg who booted a walk-off field goal through the uprights, Greene’s contributions were monumental. He became the first WVU quarterback since Skyler Howard in 2015 to rush and pass for more than 100 yards in the same game.

On the latest edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, hosts Nick Farrell and Ryan Decker react to what they saw on a soggy day at Milan Puskar Stadium, and try to sum up what it could mean for the Mountaineers moving forward.

With the win, WVU now has two Big 12 victories under its belt in 2022, and improves to 4-6 overall with two games remaining.

