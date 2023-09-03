What does WVU need to address following its loss in the season opener?

What WVU football must address after loss to Penn State – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast West Virginia's season opener vs. No. 7 Penn State was a competitive ballgame in the first half. Then, Penn State came out firing in the second half, and the game got away from the Mountaineers. But were they at least respectable in their 38-15 loss to the Nittany Lions? Hosts Nick Farrell and Kevin Redfern provide their rapid reactions to the season opener. Plus, hear postgame thoughts from head coach Neal Brown.

For 30 minutes, the Mountaineers found themselves locked in a battle with the No. 7 Nittany Lions. They trailed by just one score at halftime.

But in the second half, Penn State exploited some of West Virginia’s glaring weaknesses and began to pull away in a 38-15 victory.

For the third season in a row, WVU is 0-1 after a loss to a regional rival, and while head coach Neal Brown said he’s “zero discouraged” about his team after the setback, the Mountaineers must improve in several key areas and do so quickly.

On the latest episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, our hosts provide their rapid reactions to the season opening loss and share their turning point in the game, presented by First Greene Mortgage. Plus, hear postgame thoughts from Brown, who discussed the play of quarterback Garrett Greene, the offense’s rushing attack and his team’s struggles in the defensive secondary.

WVU returns to action Sept. 9 when it hosts Duquesne in its home opener. The Mountaineers will get another stab at a rival the following week when they take on Pitt at Milan Puskar Stadium.

