The summer has arrived, and soon enough, so will West Virginia’s 2022 football season opener against Pitt at Heinz Field on Sept. 1.

A long time has passed since the Mountaineers last took the field in an official competition, however, so it is important to get up to speed on who will suit up for the Old Gold and Blue this season. Take a look at Gold and Blue Nation’s full Roster Review series right here:

Neal Brown enters his fourth year at the helm of WVU football, and the Mountaineer offense will continue abiding by its air raid principles in 2022. The staff did make a major change with Graham Harrell as the team’s offensive coordinator, and he hopes to inject some explosiveness into the scheme.

Jordan Lesley has been on staff since Brown took over in 2019, but for the second straight year, he is in control of the defense. The Mountaineers have been among the nation’s best on that side of the ball over the last two seasons, can they keep that going in 2022?

WVU’s 2021 spring football season showcased a tight battle between three young quarterbacks for the shot at the starting gig in the fall. All three seemed to perform well in the Gold-Blue Spring Game in April, but everything changed once JT Daniels stepped on campus. Is Daniels a shoo-in for the starting job, or will one of the returners get the nod?

The departure of back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher Leddie Brown is a loss for the Mountaineers, but they are confident that they have the talent to lessen the sting. Tony Mathis Jr. is poised to be the feature back, but the addition of “home run hitter” Lyn-J Dixon and the return of some young talents could be enough to lay a foundation on the ground.

Be sure to check back at GoldAndBlueNation.com as we work through the entire WVU football program.