Geno Smith makes first NFL start since 2017 in wild game vs. Steelers

Geno Smith’s first NFL start in five seasons was a rollercoaster.
The former Mountaineer star started at quarterback Sunday for the Seahawks, making his first pro start since 2017.
Smith completed 23 of his 32 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown in a 23-20 overtime loss against the Steelers. He hit tight end Will Dissly for a score in the third quarter:
After falling into an early 14-0 hole, Smith and the Seahawks rallied to tie the score at 17-17 in the third quarter. The Steelers regained the lead in the final two minutes with a field goal, giving Smith an opportunity to orchestrate a game-tying drive in the final 90 seconds.
That’s ultimately what happened: Smith got the Seahawks into field goal range on a nine-play, 50-yard drive that concluded with a 43-yard boot by Jason Myers to tie the score at 20-20.
But, Smith fumbled on Seattle’s second overtime possession, giving the Steelers the ball in field goal range. They won the game three plays later on a Chris Boswell field goal.
Smith is likely to remain Seattle’s starting quarterback for the next two weeks as Russell Wilson recovers from a finger injury. The Super Bowl XLVIII winner had previously started in 149 consecutive regular season games, which was the longest active streak in the NFL and sixth all-time among quarterbacks.