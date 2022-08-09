The unofficial Geno Smith comeback tour is officially underway.

Smith, the former Mountaineer legend, has been named Seattle’s starting quarterback for the team’s first preseason game.

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll told reporters that Smith will start the preseason opener on Tuesday.

“He’s still going with the ones, yeah,” Carroll said. “He’s going to start the game this weekend. He’s really had a very solid day today, and he made some big throws today.”

Smith and the Seahawks will start the preseason on the same field that Smith made his first of three regular starts last season.

Seattle begins the preseason at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium, the same site as West Virginia’s regular season-opener on September 1, versus Pitt.

Smith went 1-2 in his three games as a starter last season, though the two losses were both decided by three points. He also led Seattle to a 31-7 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In four total games played last year, Smith completed 68.4 percent of his passes, and threw for 702 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. He played to a quarterback rating of 103, which was the highest mark of his career.

The former second-round draft pick out of WVU is hoping to be an NFL team’s Week 1 starter for the first time since 2014, when he was entering his second year with the New York Jets.

Smith is in a tightly contested quarterback battle with former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock.

“It means everything, it really does,” Smith told reporters last week when asked what it means to have another chance to be a starting QB in the NFL. “It’s an opportunity for me, again, to continue my career, to lead the charge, to be the guy again. And, I mean, that’s what you want.”

Smith and the Seahawks take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 13 beginning at 1 p.m. ET.