Smith has another standout performance, as he and Bruce Irvin keep it rolling in Seattle

Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks are one of the hottest teams in the National Football League.

Smith had another impressive performance Sunday and proved once again that some in-game adversity will not keep him down for long.

The former Mountaineer made a bad read and threw a pick-six that gave divisional foe Arizona the lead midway through the third quarter. He responded by orchestrating three touchdown-scoring drives, leading Seattle to a fourth-straight victory.

Smith completed 26 of 34 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns in the Seahawks’ 31-21 win over the Cardinals in Arizona. Seattle remains the top team in the NFC West division.

Smith’s first touchdown pass of the day came in the early stages of the second quarter. He found his top target DK Metcalf in the back of the endzone, which gave Seattle a 10-7 lead.

His third-quarter interception put the Cardinals back in front, but the WVU Hall of Famer was nearly perfect from that point on.

Smith led a pair of 13-play, touchdown-scoring drives following the interception. He was 9-of-11 passing, for 72 yards, and one touchdown during those possessions. He also scrambled for 45 yards on two runs on the second of those second-half scoring drives.

A 51-yard pass play by Smith led to Seattle’s third and final touchdown of the second half.

Seattle’s offense has now scored 27 or more points in six of its last seven games.

BRUUUUUUCE

Fellow former Mountaineer Bruce Irvin was elevated to the 53-man roster earlier in the week, as he continues to work his way back into the fold with Seattle.

Irvin, playing in his third game since rejoining the Seahawks last month, had his best game this season.

The veteran linebacker recorded three total tackles, two tackles for loss, and his first sack since Dec. 22, 2019, when he was playing with the Carolina Panthers.

UP NEXT

Smith, Irvin, and Seattle will head to Munich, Germany, to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That game will be played starting at 9:30 am ET, and will be televised on NFL Network.

It will mark the NFL’s first-ever regular season game played in Germany. Seattle is a perfect 2-0 in international games.