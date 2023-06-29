MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Anthony Wilson, a 5-10, 200-pound, redshirt junior defensive back from Columbia, South Carolina, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Georgia Southern. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Anthony Wilson, r-Jr., DB, 5-10, 200, Columbia, South Carolina/Spring Valley/Georgia Southern
2022 (r-So.) – Georgia Southern
- Played for coach Clay Helton at Georgia Southern
- An honorable mention All-Sun Belt selection (coaches)
- Started all 13 games and was on the field for a team-high 1,023 defensive snaps
- Finished second on the team with 101 tackles from his safety position
- Had 1.5 sacks and three tackles for loss, five pass breakups, two quarterback hurries, an interception, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble
- One of six 100-tackle performers in the Sun Belt
- Got the start in the opener against Morgan State, posting three tackles, a pass break up and a quarterback hurry
- Finished with five tackles, including half a sack, in the win at Nebraska
- Registered seven tackles, including one for loss, at UAB
- Had eight tackles, including half a tackle for loss, against Ball State
- Recorded nine tackles and a pass breakup against Coastal Carolina
- Finished with nine tackles and a forced fumble at Georgia State
- Had 11 tackles, including a sack, along with the game-sealing interception, in the win over No. 25 James Madison
- Had eight tackles and a pass break up in the win at Old Dominion
- Posted five stops against South Alabama
- Finished with seven tackles and a pass break up at Louisiana
- Registered nine tackles, a pass break up and a quarterback hurry against Marshall
- Led the team with 11 tackles in the overtime win over App State
- Had eight tackles and a fumble recovery in the Camellia Bowl against Buffalo
2021 (r-Fr.) – Georgia Southern
- A third-team All-Sun Belt selection
- Named to Phil Steele’s third-team All-Sun Belt squad
- Started all 12 games and played 793 total snaps (team-high 762 on defense, 31 on special teams)
- Led the team with 78 tackles, including a sack and 4.5 tackles for loss
- Had a team-high nine pass breakups in addition to a forced fumble and a quarterback hurry
- Got the start in the opener against Gardner-Webb, leading the team with six tackles
- Had three tackles and a forced fumble at Florida Atlantic
- Finished with a tackle, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry at Arkansas
- Posted eight tackles against Louisiana
- Recorded five tackles, including half a stop for loss, and a pass break-up against Arkansas State
- Led the team with 11 tackles, including a sack, at Troy
- Registered five tackles and a pass breakup at South Alabama
- Had seven tackles and two pass break ups against Georgia State
- Led the Eagles with 10 tackles, including two for loss, against Coastal Carolina
- Recorded eight tackles and two pass breakups in the win at Texas State
- Had nine tackles and a pass breakup against BYU
- Finished with four stops, including half a tackle for loss, at Appalachian State
- Made the Honor Roll in the fall for posting above a 3.0 GPA
2020 (COVID): Georgia Southern
- Played in 12 games, starting 11 and saw action on 770 total snaps (721 on defense, 56 on special teams)
- An honorable mention All-Sun Belt Conference selection by the league and Pro Football Focus
- Recorded 67 tackles, including 2.5 for loss and half a sack, along with an interception and seven pass breakups
- Missed the opener, but returned to play 56 total snaps against Louisiana
- Had six tackles and a pass breakup against the Ragin’ Cajuns
- Got his first start at ULM, recording four tackles
- Had four tackles and a pass breakup against Coastal Carolina
- Picked up seven tackles, including one for loss, against South Alabama
- Had four tackles, including half a stop for loss, and two pass break ups against Troy
- Racked up 11 tackles at Army West Point
- Led the team with 12 tackles at Georgia State
- Tied for the team lead with seven tackles against App State
- Tallied six tackles, including one for loss, and an interception against Louisiana Tech in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
2019 (Fr.) – Georgia Southern
- Played in two games but was still able to redshirt
- Saw action on 17 special teams plays
- Made his collegiate debut against ULM, playing three snaps on special teams
- Played 10 special teams snaps against Georgia State
- Named to the 2019-20 Sun Belt Conference Academic Honor Roll for maintaining a 3.0-3.49 GPA
High School
- Played at Spring Valley High for coach Robin Bacon
- Selected for the 82nd annual Shrine Bowl
- Cited as the best two way player in the Midlands by The State Newspaper
- Named the 2018 Mr. Richland County Football Player of the Year
- Had 68 tackles and two interceptions while rushing for 281 yards and eight scores as a senior
- Ranked as one of the top 50 players in South Carolina
- Named first-team all-state and first-team all-region as a defensive back for the 5A level
- Nominated for the South Carolina Defensive Player of the Year and South Carolina Running Back of the Year by South Carolina High School Blitz
- Played freshman season at Hammond, helping the team win a state championship
- Named first-team all-state as a running back for the 3A level as a sophomore
Personal
- Son of Anthony Wilson and Teshia McSwain
- One of four children (2 brothers, 1 sister)
- Graduated with this bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from Georgia Southern in 2023