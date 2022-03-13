MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – When WVU basketball wrapped up its regular season on March 5, the next Mountaineer Mascot was named.

Mary Roush was announced as the 68th Mountaineer, becoming the first freshman and just the third woman to hold the role.

“It’s remarkable,” current mascot Colson Glover said. “She is an outstanding young lady and I think she is going to do a phenomenal job as the 68th Mountaineer. It’s hard to be the Mountaineer Mascot and she did it on her time trying out as a freshman, an 18-year-old. It says a lot about her and I am excited to see what she can do in the buckskins.”

A few minutes before Roush was announced as the next mascot, Glover was welcomed on the court to lead the final “Let’s Go Mountaineers” chant of his term at the Coliseum. Glover has served as WVU’s mascot for the last two years.

Colson Glover leads the WVU fans in his final “Let’s Go, Mountaineers!” chant as the WVU mascot (PHOTO: Jamie Green)

“It was a great moment, definitely an emotional one. I was just happy to go out there and see all the people I was able to make connections with in Mountaineer Nation cheering me on,” Glover said. “It’s a moment I’ll remember forever.”

Glover was announced as the 67th mascot for the 2020-21 season, but due to COVID-19, his duties were extended through 2021-22.

After finding out she would be the next to don the buckskins, Roush told Gold and Blue Nation in an exclusive interview just how much she looks up to Glover.

“My goal when I began my term was to leave an impact on Mountaineer Nation and to hear, especially so soon, I’ve been able to leave an impact on the next Mountaineer is very humbling and remarkable, to say the least,” Glover said.

And in just a short amount of time, Roush has left her own impact on No. 67.

“What always sits with me is every time I talk with Mary, I leave with a smile on my face,” Glover said. “She is so personable. She loves Mountaineer Nation, West Virginia, and West Virginia University. She does very well connecting with people — from the interview, tryout, every conversation we’ve had. I can say she is going to be a phenomenal 68th Mountaineer.”

Mary Roush, a Mason County native and freshman at WVU, will be the school’s 68th Mountaineer Mascot. (Photo by Jamie Green)

Glover will officially hand over the duties to Roush on April 22 at the “Passing of the Rifle” ceremony. Her first appearance as the mascot will be the following day at the Gold-Blue Spring Game.