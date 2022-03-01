Fifth-year senior Mark Goetz shot 5-under-par on Tuesday to take a four-stroke lead after 36 holes to give the West Virginia University golf team a two-shot team lead at the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate at Reflection Bay Golf Club in Henderson, Nevada.

Goetz, a Greensburg, Pennsylvania, native is now 12-under-par after the second round, four shots ahead of Anton Alberts of Little Rock.

West Virginia shot 4-under-par as a team today to mark an 11-under par score after 36 holes, two shots ahead of No. 37 UAB and four shots ahead of No. 39 Utah.

Fellow fifth-year senior Logan Perkins shot 6-under par on Tuesday and sits tied for fifth place at 5-under-par. He recorded a bogey-free round with six birdies.

Junior Trent Tipton was 2-over-par today but remains tied for 13th place at 2-under-par. Sophomore Jackson Davenport was 5-over-par, while senior Kurtis Grant was 8-over par in the second round. Freshman Max Green is competing as an individual and shot 1-over-par for the second-consecutive day. He sits tied for 35th place.

“We had a really impressive round out of Logan today,” coach Sean Covich said. “He and Mark stepped up for us in round two. Obviously, Mark is playing well and has put himself and our team in great position headed into the final round. We need all five guys to play well tomorrow if we want to have a chance to win. It will take a complete team effort.”

The third and final round will begin Wednesday morning.