Goetz leads WVU in final day of Big 12 Match Play

West Virginia University fifth-year senior Mark Goetz was victorious today for the Mountaineers against Iowa State in the championship round of the Big 12 Match Play Championship at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas.

“It wasn’t our best play today, other than Mark, we came out pretty flat early,” said coach Sean Covich. “We were playing from behind in all six matches and never made enough putts to catch up. This loss is on me as I didn’t have the guys ready to go versus Iowa State today.”

Goetz defeated Frank Lindwall of Iowa State, 1UP. It was the third win of the tournament for Goetz. Iowa State defeated WVU, 5-1-0.

“Overall, it was a decent week with a win over Kansas State and a hard-fought tie against a Top-10 ranked Kansas team. Now our focus is on the Isleworth Collegiate and one of the best fields in collegiate golf.”

The Mountaineers will wrap up their fall season Sunday through Tuesday at the Isleworth Collegiate in Windemere, Florida.

Iowa State defeated West Virginia, 5-1-0