West Virginia's coronavirus czar on how sports have fostered healing during the pandemic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In the two years since the onset of the pandemic, sports have remained a source of healing and community.

That’s certainly the case in West Virginia, according to Dr. Clay Marsh, WVU’s executive dean for health sciences. When the Mountaineers made their return to sports in the fall of 2020 — and have continued to compete with minimal interruption in the time since — fans were once again able to make “critical connections” and regain some sense of normalcy in their lives.

On episode three of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, Marsh discusses the current state of the pandemic and lessons he’s learned during it. He also shares his takes on WVU sports topics, and explains how WVU sports teams have been able to successfully navigate challenges presented by the pandemic.

