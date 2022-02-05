Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, Ep. 2: Bob Huggins Fish Fry Preview

Bob Huggins Fish Fry Preview – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast The 10th annual Bob Huggins Fish Fry is coming up Feb. 18. Hosts Nick Farrell and Anjelica Trinone look ahead to the event, and react to a recent interview with Coach Huggins, which aired on the Feb. 5 edition of The Bob Huggins Show. In it, the fourth-winningest coach in Division I men's basketball history makes his case for the hall of fame — an argument centered around a coaching trend he pioneered. Subscribe to the Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano Attorneys at Law, so you never miss an episode. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app and follow GBN on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to stay up to date on all things WVU sports. Bob Huggins Fish Fry Preview 18:22 Ep. 1 – Da’Sean Butler 23:29

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bob Huggins’ signature fundraising event returns Friday, Feb. 18 at Mylan Park.

The WVU men’s basketball coach is raising the bar for the 10th annual Bob Huggins Fish Fry: his goal is to raise $2 million for the Norma Mae Huggins Endowment at the WVU Cancer Institute and the Remember the Miners Flagship Scholars Program.

On a new edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, hosts Nick Farrell and Anjelica Trinone look ahead to the fish fry, and react to a recent interview with Huggins that aired on the Feb. 5 edition of The Bob Huggins Show. In that interview, Huggins makes his case for the hall of fame, which isn’t exactly based on the fact that he ranks fourth all-time in wins among Division I men’s basketball coaches.

The Gold and Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano Attorneys at Law, is available on most podcast platforms. Subscribe today to have future episodes delivered to any smart device. All episodes will also be published and archived at GoldAndBlueNation.com.

Listen to the podcast’s debut episode, featuring WVU hoops legend Da’Sean Butler, here.

Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.