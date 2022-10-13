Bob Huggins looking out on the court in game against Kansas (PHOTO: Jamie Green)

West Virginia University will tip off the 2022-23 men’s basketball season with the Gold-Blue Debut, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, on Friday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m., at the WVU Coliseum.

Admission to the event is free with gates opening at 6 p.m. The first 5,000 fans will receive a Bob Huggins Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame poster, courtesy of Coca-Cola.

An officiated game between the Gold and Blue teams highlight just a few of the events that will occur. Other festivities include the introduction of the men’s players and staff, a chance to hear from coach Huggins and autograph session. Additional events include highlight videos and performances from the Mountaineer pep band, cheerleaders and dance team.

Coliseum parking lots will be open free of charge.

Season tickets, mini-packages and tickets for select nonconference games are on sale at the Mountaineer Ticket Office in the Coliseum. To order, visit WVUGAME.com or call 1-800-WVU GAME.