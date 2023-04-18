MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (April 18, 2023) – West Virginia University is hosting its annual Gold-Blue Spring Football Game presented by Encova Insurance, on Saturday, April 23, at 1 p.m., at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Gates open at noon, and tickets are available for $10 each. Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance online at WVUGAME.com and select the mobile delivery option so they can avoid long lines at the stadium on game day. Fans with mobile tickets are strongly encouraged to add tickets to their Apple or Google wallet app prior to leaving for the venue.

Tickets can be purchased at the Milan Puskar Stadium North Gate ticket office (cash and credit card) and the Southwest Gate ticket windows (cash only) on game day beginning at 11 a.m. WVU’s Clear Bag Policy remains in effect, and the Athletics Department invites and encourages fans to visit WVUsports.com/clearbag for more information, to view pictures of permissible and non-permissible items and to obtain answers to frequently asked questions about the clear bag policy.

Fans are asked to reduce what they bring to the stadium to minimize contact points and bag searches. When security personnel check bags at the gate, they will not be divesting the bags – each fan will be responsible for showing the contents of his/her individual bag. This includes fans removing all items from their bag for inspection as needed. For quicker entry, do not bring bags inside the stadium.

The Gold-Blue Spring Game Kickoff Concert will feature West Virginia’s own Philip Bowen. Admission is free to the public. The concert will take place on Saturday, April 22 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the East Side of the Puskar Stadium, between the Light Blue and Teal parking lots.

The dynamic, internationally touring singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist began playing fiddle at the age of four, and his virtuoso skills have become quite popular on TikTok, with over 7.5 million likes and 980k followers on the platform alone. His popularity on the app even propelled him to win TikTok’s Gamers Greatest Talent competition, earning $25k and beating out thousands of other competitors. He’s played at iconic venues like The Bluebird Cafe, 3rd & Lindsley, and been a featured performer on NPR’s Mountain Stage.

Fans are invited to bring their own food and beverages to the concert as there will be no public concession sales during or prior to the concert. As always, no outside food or beverage will be permitted into Milan Puskar Stadium. Concession stands inside the stadium will open when gates open one hour prior to kickoff at 12:00 p.m.

For the Gold-Blue Spring Game, all fans, including WVU students, should enter the stadium through the North, West, Southeast and Southwest Gates. There will be no stadium re-entry passes issued for the game. Stadium seating, restrooms and concessions will be open on the lower sections of the East and West sides and none in the South side (No upper deck seating).

Fans are reminded that umbrellas are not permitted inside the stadium.

There will be ADA seating available on the West and East sides based on demand.

Concession stands will open at noon. There will be multiple stands opened on the West (6, 7, 10, 11) and East (20, 23, 24, 50), sides of the stadium, but there will not be concession areas open in the South end. Beer sales will conclude at the end of halftime.

All parking for cars and RVs is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The following hospital parking lots on the East side will be available for public parking: F1, F2 and E. The following hospital parking lots on the West side also will be available for public parking: A1 and B1. These areas will be blocked off prior to the event and Security will be in place to ensure individuals are parking in the correct areas.

The center most parking lots and the western most parking lots of the large Blue hospital parking lot (Hospital parking lots C1, C2, C3, C4, C5, C6, C7, C8, C9, C10 and D) will be reserved for hospital patients, visitors and staff. Towing will be enforced.

There also will be parking available at the Law School based on availability.

The PRT is operating on its normal Saturday schedule (9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.), for the price of 50 cents each way. It is free for all students and WVU staff with a valid WVU ID.

The Gold-Blue Game, slated to begin at approximately 1:07 p.m., will conclude WVU’s spring football drills.

This year’s game will be a four-quarter Gold vs. Blue contest, along with specialty drills.

The veteran radio announcing crew of Tony Caridi (play-by-play), Dwight Wallace (analysis) and Jed Drenning (sideline) will bring the sights and sounds of the game to the listening audience on the Mountaineer Sports Network presented by Learfield.

The Gold-Blue Spring Football Game will be televised on the Big 12 Now on ESPN+ platform. Nick Farrell will handle the play-by-play duties, Rasheed Marshall will provide analysis and Amanda Mazey will be an on-site reporter.

Additional television coverage will start with a special Mountaineer GameDay Gold-Blue pregame show at noon on the all of the local Nexstar affiliates, as well as on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, followed by the game broadcast at 1 p.m., on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Once again this year, there will not be an autograph session following the game. Mountaineer football will conduct its annual Fan Day in August with details being released later this summer.

Mountaineer Kids Club members are invited down to the field postgame (meet at bottom of sec. 123) for an exclusive opportunity to participate in tailgate games, field goal kicking challenge and football pass and catch zones. Members must show badge ID to be admitted onto the field.

A portion of the proceeds from the Gold-Blue Game once again will benefit WVU Medicine Children’s. Since 1984, the Mountaineers have donated more than $790,000 to WVU Medicine.