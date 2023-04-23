MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University golf team will compete in the Big 12 Golf Championship from Monday to Wednesday in Hutchinson, Kansas.

The Big 12 Championship will be contested at Prairie Dunes Country Club on the 6,947-yard, par-70 course. The format will consist of a total of 72 holes across three days with 36 holes scheduled on Monday, followed by 18 holes each on Tuesday and Wednesday. Pairings will consist of twosomes with play beginning off both the No. 1 and No. 10 tees in each of the four rounds.

West Virginia will be paired with Iowa State and will tee off on No. 1 at 10:30 a.m. ET on Monday.

Juniors Jackson Davenport and Oli Ménard (substitute), sophomores Todd Duncan and Max Green, and freshmen Westy McCabe and Kaleb Wilson make up the WVU lineup. Davenport participated in the last two Big 12 Championships, while the other four golfers will be making their first appearances. Ménard was a substitute in last year’s championship.

Live scoring will be available at Golfstat.com.