BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The West Virginia University golf team will return to action on Monday, hosting the Mountaineer Invitational at Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport, West Virginia.

This will be the eighth consecutive Mountaineer Invitational. West Virginia won the team titles in April 2021, in 2019 and 2018. Bowling Green won the event in 2017, Arkansas captured the team title in 2016 and Penn State won the inaugural event in 2015. No. 8-ranked NC State won the last Mountaineer Invitational, held in October 2021.

Individually, WVU’s Mark Goetz won the last two Mountaineer Invitationals, shooting a tournament-record 14-under-par October 2021 and 12-under-par in April 2021.

“We’ve always had this event in October because of the fall foliage and it’s a beautiful time of year,” coach Sean Covich said. “The problem with October is that it gets dark early. We had to move to April once due to COVID issues. We thought moving to April would be a better fit.”

West Virginia will be joined by 12 other teams at Pete Dye. No. 21-ranked Oklahoma State, No. 92 VCU, Coastal Carolina, Drexel, James Madison, Western Carolina, St. John’s, Marshall, William & Mary, Maryland, Xavier and UT-Martin will join the host Mountaineers at Pete Dye.

Tee times will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Monday with all 13 teams scheduled to play 36 holes on Monday and then 18 holes on Tuesday, starting at 9 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. Pete Dye Golf Club is a par-72, 7,308-yard course.

“We’re grateful and lucky to have Pete Dye Golf Club host this event,” Covich said. “They’ve really embraced it since we started the tournament and really have embraced us since we started the program.”

This event will consist of five golfers per team with the top four counting in team scoring for each round. West Virginia’s lineup will consist of junior Jackson Davenport, sophomores Max Green and Todd Duncan and freshmen Westy McCabe and Kaleb Wilson. Fifth-year senior Kurtis Grant, senior Trent Tipton and juniors Oli Ménard and Will Stakel will compete as individuals for WVU.

“I love ending the season at home because it keeps the guys engaged,” Covich said. “Everyone on our team will play and it’s their last chance to prove that they should earn a spot for the Big 12 Championship.”