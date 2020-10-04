Golf team competes at Big 12 Match Play Tournament

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (October 3, 2020) – Sophomore Kurtis Grant picked up two victories on Saturday to lead the West Virginia University golf team at the Big 12 Match Play Tournament at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas.

Grant, a native of Herndon, Virginia, started the day with a 2&1 victory over Iowa State’s Lukas Pany. Junior Mark Goetz picked up his third victory of the tournament with a 2&1 win over the Cyclones’ Ricky Costello. Iowa State defeated West Virginia, 4-2.

In the afternoon session against Baylor, Grant picked up his second win of the day with a 3&1 victory over the Bears’ Trey Bosco. Freshman Olivier Ménard recorded his first victory of the weekend against Brandon Hoff, 4&2. West Virginia fell to Baylor, 4-2.

“Although we are disappointed in the overall results this week, I think we gained a lot of experience that will help these true freshmen long term,” coach Sean Covich said. “Mark (Goetz) played outstanding for us all week. Kurtis (Grant) really bounced back today. Jackson (Davenport) was so close to winning two matches as was Perk (Logan Perkins).

“We will use the next few weeks to get ready for our only home tournament of the year at Pete Dye.”

West Virginia will cap 2020 fall play at home in The Health Plan Mountaineer Invitational at Pete Dye Golf Club on Oct. 19-20. Last year, the Mountaineers shot even par as a team to win the 15-team event.

No. 9 Iowa State defeated No. 8 West Virginia, 4-2

Frank Lindwall (ISU) def. Olivier Ménard (WVU), 3&2

Kurtis Grant (WVU) def. Lukas Pany (ISU), 2&1

Mark Goetz (WVU) def. Ricky Costello (ISU), 2&1

Lachlan Barker (ISU) def. Logan Perkins (WVU), 2&1

Tripp Kinney (ISU) def. Jackson Davenport (WVU), 4&2

Brock Barnhart (ISU) def. Will Stakel (WVU), 5&3

No. 5 Baylor defeated No. 8 West Virginia, 4-2

Kurtis Grant (WVU) def. Trey Bosco (BU), 3&1

Ryan Grider (BU) def. Jackson Davenport (WVU), 1UP

Olivier Ménard (WVU) def. Brandon Hoff (BU), 4&2

Colin Kober (BU) def. Will Stakel (BU), 3&2

Luke Dossey (BU) def. Mark Goetz (WVU), 5&4

Johnny Keefer (BU) def. Logan Perkins (WVU), 4&3