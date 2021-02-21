Gondrezick featured in latest WNBA mock draft from ESPN

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The future is looking bright for WVU guard Kysre Gondrezick.

The Mountaineer senior is featured in the latest WNBA mock draft from ESPN. According to this story by Mechelle Voepel, Gondrezick is a potential third round pick, tabbed at No. 34 overall to the Los Angeles Sparks.

If that scenario does play out, it wouldn’t be the first time a Mountaineer has been selected by the Sparks: Tynice Martin, the most recent draftee from WVU, was also selected by Los Angeles in the 2020 WNBA Draft.

Since 2004, WVU women’s basketball has produced nine WNBA draft picks. The league held its draft lottery in December, but has not yet set the date for its 2021 draft.

Gondrezick scored 14 points Saturday to help WVU to an 81-78 victory over TCU Saturday, but she did not play in the second half. Head coach Mike Carey said after the game that he couldn’t provide an update on the guard’s status.