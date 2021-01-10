Gondrezick scores 24 points in emotional performance as West Virginia blows out No. 17 Texas

West Virginia earned its first ranked victory after dominating No. 17 Texas in Morgantown, 92-58.

Kysre Gondrezick had another strong performance with 24 points — but this win was particularly emotional for her. Just a day before tip-off, the guard had learned that her father had suddenly passed away. Still, she opted to stick with her team and play against the Longhorns.

West Virginia gained an early edge in the first quarter behind an offensive push from Gondrezick, who hit double-digits in scoring in the first nine minutes of the game.

However, the most consequential event — or events — of the half came on the Longhorns’ end when Charli Collier, the potential top pick in the WNBA draft, reached three fouls before the end of the first. She was subbed off and didn’t see the floor again until after halftime.

This was a major blow to Texas, as West Virginia took control of the boards and built on its lead. 19 of West Virginia’s first half points came on second chances as they out-rebounded Texas 24-14 in the opening half.

WVU turned the game into a blowout in the third quarter despite the return of Collier. Esmery Martinez asserted her will inside in this quarter, adding nine points and four rebounds.

By the time the fourth quarter started, Texas had a 36-point deficit to overcome.

Esmery Martinez earned a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

The victory moves West Virginia to 8-2 on the season with a 2-2 mark in the Big 12. The Longhorns also move to 8-2 with a 2-1 Big 12 record.

The Mountaineers had four double-digit scorers, led by Gondrezick. Madisen Smith chipped in 17 points, along with KK Deans with 12.