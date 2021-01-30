Gondrezick’s 30-Point game leads WVU to eighth straight win

The No. 24-ranked West Virginia University women’s basketball team won its eighth consecutive game on Saturday afternoon, as the Mountaineers defeated TCU, 79-70, at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas.

Redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick led the Mountaineer scoring attack and registered a career-high 30 points, becoming the first player since Teana Muldrow vs. St. John’s (33) to score 30 or more points in a a game. Sophomore forward Esmery Martinez also finished with a career-high 23 points, while senior center Blessing Ejiofor led WVU on the glass for the second consecutive game, with 11 rebounds.

West Virginia (13-2, 7-2 Big 12) got on the board first with a pair of free throws from Gondrezick, but the TCU (7-8, 2-8 Big 12) offense started the game fast and jumped out to a seven-point lead over the first three minutes. The Mountaineers responded to the Horned Frogs scoring attack with a 6-0 run before the first media break to cut the deficit to one.

The Mountaineers continued to threaten following the timeout, but TCU held a three-point lead through the middle part of the quarter. Gondrezick and junior guard Jasmine Carson then netted a pair scores in the paint to help WVU take the lead with just over a minute to play in the quarter. West Virginia held an 18-17 advantage at the end of the period.

Gondrezick got to the basket in the opening minute of the second quarter to give WVU a three-point lead over TCU. The Horned Frogs attempted to chip away at the deficit through the early part of the frame, but West Virginia’s offense continued to hold the advantage. A pair of free throws by Gondrezick at the 7:15 gave WVU a four-point lead, its largest of the half.

TCU converted a pair of scores with five minutes to go in the half to tie the game, and then took back the lead with two at the charity stripe. West Virginia turn around over the final three minutes of the second quarter, scoring eight points and holding the Horned Frogs to a single 3-pointer. The Mountaineers led by three at halftime.

Following a score from Martinez to open the half, both teams remained scoreless until the midway point of the third quarter. West Virginia then ripped off a 11-2 run until the 2:53 mark when TCU was forced to call a timeout.

Deans converted another 3-pointer for WVU, and Gondrezick netted two more at the foul line before the quarter ended. WVU led by 11 with ten minutes to go in the game.

TCU countered with a 3-pointer to cut WVU’s lead to single digits to open the fourth quarter. Martinez then netted four points of her own get the Mountaineers’ advantage back to 10 points. The Horned Frogs used a pair of free throws and a jumper from guard Lauren Heard to cut West Virginia’s lead to six points just before the final media break.

The Mountaineers continued to respond to TCU’s scoring threats and tacked on six more points following the timeout to get their lead back to 10 points with 3:30 to go in the game. The Horned Frogs continued to attack down the stretch, but ultimately, it wasn’t enough as West Virginia went on to take the win.

Next up, West Virginia returns to the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, on Wednesday, Feb. 3, as the Mountaineers play host to Iowa State. Wednesday’s contest against the Cyclones will tip off at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+