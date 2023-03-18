West Virginia University sophomore Max Green shot 5-under-par during the second round on Saturday to move into a tie for 13th place at the Schenkel Invitational in Statesboro, Georgia.

Green recorded eight birdies on the day and is now 1-under-par after 36 holes of golf. Freshman Westy McCabe recorded a 74 on Saturday and is now tied for 21st place at Even par.

Junior Jackson Davenport shot a 73 today and is tied for 32nd place at 2-over-par for the tournament. Junior Oli Ménard recorded a 77 today and fellow junior Will Stakel posted a 78 in round two.

The Mountaineers remain tied for 10th place with No. 43 Notre Dame and one shot ahead of No. 45 North Florida. WVU will enter Sunday two shots behind Florida Gulf Coast.

The third and final round will begin Sunday morning at Forest Heights Country Club.