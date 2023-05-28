MORGANTOWN, W.V.a. – Former Mountaineer pitcher Michael Grove tossed 5.2 scoreless innings in the second start of his rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Grove fanned seven batters, walked none and allowed five singles against Sacramento on Saturday. Of his 77 total pitches, 56 were strikes.

The righty from Wheeling did allow the leadoff batter to reach base on four occasions but went on to hold Sacramento 0-for-13 with runners on.

Grove started the season in LA’s starting rotation before leaving the game on April 20 with a right groin strain.

Through four big league starts, he allowed a combined 21 hits, 15 earned runs, seven walks and 14 strikeouts. However, his second nod vs. Arizona is the reason for the inflated numbers. It marked his first loss as he allowed 12 hits and nine earned runs in 3.1 innings pitched.

Grove made his first rehab start with Oklahoma City on May 21. He allowed three hits, two earned runs and struck out seven in 4.1 innings of work.