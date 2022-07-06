MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Major League Baseball talent evaluators have updated their lists of the top prospects in baseball.

MLB.com not only released the latest list of the Top 100 prospects in baseball, but also updated its list of the top 30 prospects for each big league franchise.

Former West Virginia pitcher Michael Grove continues to be among the highest-rated prospects within the Los Angeles Dodgers farm system.

Grove, who made his MLB debut earlier this year, is now rated as the No. 23 prospect in Los Angeles’ minor league system.

According to the site, Grove is the only former Mountaineer who appears in any team’s Top 30 Prospects list.

The Wheeling, West Virginia native ran into some bad luck in both of his big league outings. He made his first MLB start in May against the Philadelphia Phillies, and then came into a June 1 game in relief against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Grove, who was promoted to Los Angeles from Double-A, has also struggled some since returning to the minor leagues.

Grove is currently 0-1 with a 5.91 ERA in five starts in Triple-A with the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

He was selected in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft, after being taken with the 68th overall pick. That was despite missing all of the 2018 college baseball season on his way back from Tommy John surgery.

As a sophomore, Grove pitched to a 3-1 record with a 2.87 ERA and 0.94 WHIP through nine starts in 2017.