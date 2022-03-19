WVU sophomore Peyton Hall concludes his 2nd NCAA Championships appearance with an 8th place finish.

Here we go! For 7th place in the 165-pound class, it’s #9 Peyton Hall vs. #7 Carson Kharchla from Ohio State. #HailWV #NCAAWrestling pic.twitter.com/tZm0FyFnLx — Anjelica Trinone (@AnjelicaTrinone) March 19, 2022

The No. 9 seed in the 165-pound division became the program’s 34th All-American on Friday night. He’s the first Mountaineer grappler to take home the honor in his weight class.

Hall battled for 7th place on Saturday afternoon against the No. 7 seed Carson Kharchla from Ohio State. In a fight until the end, Kharchla edged Hall with a 3-2 decision thanks to riding time.

The Chester, West Virginia, native is the only Mountaineer to earn a podium finish at the 2022 NCAA Championships. He was the Big 12 Conference runner-up in his weight class.

125-pounder Killian Cardinale, the 2022 Big 12 Champion, was knocked out of the tournament one win shy of All-America status. He earned the distinction in 2021.

With Hall’s honor, the Mountaineer wrestling program has now had at least one All-American over the last three seasons.