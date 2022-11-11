West Virginia University rifle coach Jon Hammond has announced that Griffin Lake (Emmaus, Pennsylvania/Emmaus High School) has signed a national letter of intent.

Along with shooting for Emmaus High, Lake also has shot for the Ontlaunee Junior Rifle Team since Sept. 2016, and is a member of the USA Shooting Futures Team.

Over the past year, Lake set the National Rifle Association’s (NRA) 3-position smallbore record in the open and junior categories, with a 593. He also won the NRA’s National 3-position Metric Match this year.

Lake also competed at the 2022 Civilian Marksmanship Program’s (CMP) National Match and won the 3-position smallbore championship. Additionally, he was crowned the 3-position air rifle champion at the 2022 CMP Regional Championships.

Selected as a Top U-18 at this year’s Junior Olympics, the Emmaus, Pennsylvania, native also competed at the 2022 International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) Junior World Championships in Cairo, Egypt, in Oct. 2022. While in Cairo, Lake won the bronze medal in the junior men’s 50-meter rifle, 3-positions event.

Lake also won the 3-position smallbore, U-18 championship at the 2022 Junior Olympic National Championships.

He holds career-best scores of 593 in smallbore and 619.4 in air rifle.

