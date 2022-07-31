MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – It was a Saturday night to remember for WVU pitcher Ben Hampton.

He was Randy Mazey’s most reliable arm this past season and it seems he’s taken over the same role this summer for the Chatham Anglers in the Cape Cod Baseball League.

The contest between the Anglers and Braves ended in a 1-1 tie, but Hampton’s outing overshadowed the final result. He threw the first nine-inning complete game in the CCBL since 2017.

Chatham manager Tom Holliday called it the best outing he’s seen in his four years in the league.

“They always say big-time players step up in big situations, and so I just always try my best to remind myself of that, and I woke up this morning knowing how big this game was, so I was mentally getting prepared all day for it,” Hampton said in an interview with Anglers Extra Postgame Show.

Hampton had six straight 1-2-3 innings and fanned nine batters. He struck out four over the first two innings. He threw a total of 94 pitches.

“After the seventh, I was still feeling fresh, and I told Tom that I was finishing this game, and he said, ‘I trust you.’ That meant a lot. If I have his trust, I’m pitching even better after that,” Hampton said in the interview.

Hampton said he told Holliday if there was bonus baseball, he “wanted the 10th.”

The lefty leads the CCBL in innings pitched (41.2) and strikeouts (48). His five starts are tied for the team-high.