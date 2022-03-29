Six former Mountaineer football players got the most unique job interview of their lives on Tuesday at WVU’s Pro Day.

Leddie Brown, Alonzo Addae, Sean Mahone and Scottie Young showcased their abilities, while kicker Evan Staley and punter Tyler Sumpter also got the chance to kick some balls for the gallery.

The Mountaineers all had a different kind of pressure on them this time. Instead of having attention of thousands in attendance and millions at home, they sought to impress just 21 scouts from 18 different NFL teams.

Here’s how the four skill players fared:

Leddie Brown, running back

Height: 5′ 11.68″

5′ 11.68″ Weight: 215 lbs

215 lbs Bench press: 18 reps

18 reps Vertical jump: 36.5

36.5 Broad jump: DNP

DNP 40-yard dash: DNP

DNP 20-yard shuttle: 4.21

4.21 3-cone drill: 7.03

WVU’s top pro prospect was the sole Mountaineer to go to the NFL Combine this season, so he abstained from several drills in Morgantown, including the broad jump and the 40-yard dash. For the record, he logged a 4.64-second time in the 40-yard dash and a 118 in the broad jump in Indianapolis.

Brown did utilize his Pro Day opportunity to shine, however. As the only offensive player to participate, all eyes were on him as he flashed his footwork and quickness in front of scouts. He also took several passes out of the backfield from offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, going the whole day without a drop.

The back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher was more than pleased with his showing, and even wanted to keep going.

“They told me that was it, they wanted to save my legs,” Brown said. “I’m like, save my legs for what? This is an interview, I was born to do this.”

Alonzo Addae, safety

Height: 5′ 10.38″

5′ 10.38″ Weight: 215 lbs

215 lbs Bench press: 8 reps

8 reps Vertical jump: 34

34 Broad jump: 9′ 8″

9′ 8″ 40-yard dash: 4.58

4.58 20-yard shuttle: 4.23

4.23 3-cone drill: 7.01

The 2021 CFL Draft selection wanted to show off his movement and his explosiveness, and he said he did just that.

Addae has spent the offseason working to improve his mobility in California, working with a speed and development coach and even changing his sleep schedule. On Tuesday, he got to show his improvement off in front of NFL scouts, and he was pleased with what he showed.

“I think I did well. I’m happy to come out here and perform in front of NFL scouts,” Addae said. “Just to get an opportunity, I’m really grateful for this moment.”

Addae continued his campaign for the NFL, which started at the 2021 Hula Bowl. That all-star game was his first showing in front of scouts, and since then, he’s been hearing regularly from pro teams.

He admits, though, that the road to get to this point hasn’t been easy.

“It’s been heavy to say the least,” he said. “I mean, training six days a week, away from my family, but it was all worth it. I was able to come out here and put on a good show today, so I’m really just thankful.”

Sean Mahone, safety

Height: 5′ 11″

5′ 11″ Weight: 203 lbs

203 lbs Bench press: 13 reps

13 reps Vertical jump: 32

32 Broad jump: 9′ 8″

9′ 8″ 40-yard dash: 4.56

4.56 20-yard shuttle: 4.27

4.27 3-cone drill: 7.05

A standout for WVU on and off the field, Mahone boasted the fastest 40-yard dash time of the day. That was the highlight of an otherwise good day in his eyes, especially because he focused on improving his speed.

Mahone also boasted the most physically-imposing measurements of the three DBs, something he feels can really help him in the next level. Unfortunately, with no contact drills happening at Pro Day, he wasn’t able to show that off fully.

“I would say probably my physicality [is most ready for the next level],” Mahone said. “I’m not afraid to go down and make a hit and everything.”

Mahone did show off his quickness and his footwork, but struggled to catch the ball at times during ball drills.

Scottie Young Jr., safety

Height: 5′ 10.5″

5′ 10.5″ Weight: 199

199 Bench press: 14

14 Vertical jump: 31

31 Broad jump: 9′ 2″

9′ 2″ 40-yard dash: 4.68

4.68 20-yard shuttle: 4.35

4.35 3-cone drill: 7.11

Simply put, Tuesday was a dream come true for Young.

“It was like a surreal moment,” he said. “I remember being in middle school, high school, always dreaming about getting the opportunity to perform in front of coaches and stuff at the highest level.”

Although he trailed the other safeties in the speed and quickness drills, Young topped his fellow DBs on the bench press. He had to redo the 20-yard shuttle after stumbling, and had some trouble with his hands during ball drills.