Here’s what’s coming up this weekend on the first episode of the WVU Coaches Combo Show

The weather outside is getting colder -- but the WVU Coaches Show is just heating up!

We’re talking football and hoops coming up this weekend on The WVU Coaches Combo Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Ryan Decker, Tony Caridi, Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley and Warren Baker are breaking down X’s and O’s on the field and on the court. You’ll also hear from WVU senior linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo on his time playing for the Mountaineers.

Anjelica Trinone and Ryan Decker will breakdown some exciting news for WVU football coming up this weekend as they go ‘Eer to Ear brought to you by Beltone. They’ll take a look at the Mountaineers’ regular season finale win over Kansas, then, they’ll break down the newly-released 2022 football schedule. Plus, a whole lot has gone down in the Big 12 Conference — they’ll discuss the recent coaching changes within the league as well as some conference award winners, including Fairmont’s own Dante Stills and Zach Frazier.

We’re going bowling! Neal Brown and Tony Caridi discuss the 34-28 win over the Jayhawks that made Neal Brown and company bowl eligible to cap their 2021 season. Neal Brown touches on improvements made within the team, how Zach Frazier has been a leader for the offensive line and the possibility of players opting out of playing in the bowl game. All that and more in the Coach’s Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance.

Josh Chandler-Semedo has been an anchor for the WVU defense since his arrival and it shows in his stat line — Chandler-Semedo finished the regular season with 104 tackles and two interceptions. We caught up with the defensive leader to discuss his time playing for WVU and how his senior day meant a little extra for him.

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley is back to bring you his breakdown on the Mountaineers coming up this weekend in a brand new edition of The Wolf’s Den sponsored by Little General Stores. He will also break down a big hit from senior star linebacker Chandler-Semedo in the Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Hit of the Week.

The 2021-22 hoops season is officially underway — Anjelica Trinone and Ryan Decker rejoin to recap the first seven games for the Mountaineers. They’ll look ahead to the rest of the non-conference slate that leads into league play, which starts Jan. 1 at Texas.

Tony Caridi and Bob Huggins stop by for the Coach’s Corner to discuss the Mountaineers first few games of the season. Huggins discusses what needs improved by his squad before WVU alumnus Darris Nichols makes his return to the Coliseum as the head coach for Radford. That matchup is set for Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. All that and more in the two-part Coach’s Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance.

Warren Baker is back for another season to bring you his analysis on the Mountaineers. The WVU hall of famer brings you his thoughts on Bob Huggins and crew, and will bring you his keys to the game, brought to you by Astorg Motors of Charleston.

All this and more coming up this weekend on The WVU Coaches Combo Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday

AT&T Sports Network

The WVU Coaches Combo Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from Gold and Blue Nation brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 60-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2021 season for the Mountaineers.