History says WVU football fans are in for a good one Wednesday in Charlotte.

The Mountaineers (8-4) and Tar Heels (8-4) will meet for the third time ever on the gridiron in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at 5:30 p.m. ET Wednesday on ESPN. Both previous meetings were also in bowl games, and both were decided by just one possession each.

1997 Gator Bowl

The first meeting between the two programs came in the 1997 Gator Bowl when each team sported an 8-2 record. WVU (led by Don Nehlen) entered the game with the No. 1 scoring defense in the country and a five-game bowl losing streak. Mack Brown, in his first stint with UNC, led the No. 13 Tar Heels into Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville.

The Mountaineers faced a 14-point deficit at halftime after an interception thrown by quarterback Chad Johnston set up the Tar Heels for their first touchdown of the game by UNC’s Oscar Davenport on a throw to Octavus Barnes for a 7-0 lead. Davenport later rushed in a score of his own, and both teams traded field goals for a 17-3 UNC lead.

The Mountaineers didn’t back down, though. Johnston found David Saunders on a deep touchdown pass for WVU’s first score of the game, and they slimmed UNC’s lead to 20-10 at the end of the third quarter.

WVU kicked another field goal in the fourth quarter to make it a one-score game, and they did not allow a second-half touchdown to the Tar Heels. The comeback fell short in the two-minute drill on a fourth-and-medium inside the UNC 30-yard line, and the Tar Heels won 20-13.

Davenport (14-for-26, 175 passing yards, 14 rushes, 65 rushing yards, two total TDs) was UNC’s bowl-game MVP, while Saunders (nine receptions, 130 yards, one touchdown) earned the honors for WVU.

2008 Meineke Car Care Bowl

The Bill Stewart-led Mountaineers found their revenge in Charlotte over 20 years later. The teams met once again in the Meineke Car Care Bowl, which is an older rendition of what is now the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

WVU legends Pat White and Noel Devine led an offensive onslaught, one in which every point was needed, in a shootout with the Tar Heels. White accounted for 383 all-purpose yards and three passing touchdowns (one interception) in a 31-30 victory.

The Mountaineers and Tar Heels accounted for five touchdowns and 35 total points in the first quarter. There were only three more touchdowns the rest of the game. Devine broke off his lone rushing touchdown of the game, and White found Alric Arnett (44 yards) and Bradley Starks (35 yards) for long passing scores en route to a 21-14 lead at the end of the first frame.

UNC took the lead in the second quarter after tackling Devine for a safety and scoring another touchdown, earning a 23-21 advantage at halftime.

Pat McAfee drilled a 25-yard field goal to momentarily go back up on top in the third quarter before UNC quarterback T.J. Yates ran in a touchdown for the third lead-change of the game.

The only score of the fourth quarter came on the game-winning 20-yard scoring connection between White and Arnett for their second touchdown connection of the game. McAfee drilled the extra-point to take the lead, and WVU held on for a 31-30 victory.