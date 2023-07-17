Yormark asks Big 12 schools to do more with U.S. Integrity to educate student-athletes

The new era of scandal in college athletics isn’t solely centered around improper benefits.

The modern scandal is one that experts say jeopardizes the integrity of the game, whether the offending party intends it or not.

Sports betting, including gambling on college athletics, is legal in 30-of-50 states in the country, as well as in Washington D.C. For obvious reasons — see Arizona State, Boston College, and Northwestern point-shaving scandals — athletes are prohibited from wagering on organized competition.

But with the temptation of two-click wagering on mobile devices that is ever-present in 2023, some college athletes and coaches are taking the age-old mantra of “betting on themselves” too literally.

“You mean 18-to-22-year-olds gamble?” WVU head coach Neal Brown said sarcastically.

There is no gray area to NCAA rules regarding athletes and wagering, either. Student-athletes cannot bet money on any sports that are sponsored by the NCAA. That prohibits gambling on those sports both at the collegiate and professional levels.

Student-athletes cannot even submit a bracket in a March Madness pool if there is money involved, let alone wager on a different set of teams within their own sport.

Sportsbooks dominate advertising across all media platforms. They make their presence known in, or around, many stadiums, arenas, television networks, and other venues in which college athletics are played. How do leagues and conferences regulate their players while also welcoming the sports betting industry as a potential revenue generator?

“It’s a big focus of our member institutions,” Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said. “We’re working with the NCAA obviously, but we’re going to double down on our partnership with U.S. Integrity, [which is] critically important.”

U.S. Integrity is an organization that is partnered with various sports leagues in efforts to maintain fairness and transparency in competitive athletics. Along with providing educational services, U.S. Integrity monitors irregularities in wagering.

“We’ve been with U.S. Integrity since 2018, but given the current environment, we need to go deeper with them,” Yormark said. “We need to educate our student-athletes. But it’s not just our student-athletes, it’s our coaches, it’s really the whole ecosystem, our officials, so we’ll be doing that.”

The Big 12 remains at the forefront of college gambling discourse largely because of what transpired at Iowa State. In May, Iowa State University acknowledged that 15 of its athletes across its football, wrestling, and track teams were being investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation regarding alleged gambling violations.

Last week, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said the investigation is still ongoing. He did not mention which players, or how many players, from the football team are involved.

“It’s a great learning lesson,” Campbell said. “Part of what I love about teaching is you’re teaching 18-to-22-year-old young men. There [are] rules and regulations. We’ll kind of learn what happened in that situation here shortly, but it’s a great teaching moment, and how to handle things when it doesn’t go well, and how do you respond from that.”

Brown believes that the issues go back further.

“I think this is something that maybe people just had the wool pulled over their eyes for a little bit,” he said. “…Even though there [have] been some cases, this isn’t something that just started showing up on everybody’s radar.”

Sports betting is legal in four (Iowa, Kansas, Ohio, and West Virginia) out of the eight states inside the Big 12 landscape. That number will likely expand at some point in the next decade.

“In coaching, you are responsible for an entire organization,” Brown said. “But you don’t really have any power over how somebody uses their phone, which is scary.”