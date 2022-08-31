MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — One of the most highly anticipated gamedays in recent memories kicks off Thursday with Mountaineer GameDay.

Gold and Blue Nation’s flagship pregame show will air Thursday from 4-6 p.m. throughout the region to get fans ready for the return of the Backyard Brawl.

Longtime MGD host Amanda Mazey will anchor the show from Morgantown, while Anjelica Trinone and Nick Farrell will provide live updates from inside Acrisure Stadium as kickoff approaches. The pregame show will also feature an exclusive interview with WVU coach Neal Brown and keys to the game from veteran West Virginia sports anchor Scott Nolte.

Mountaineer GameDay will air on five Nexstar stations throughout the region and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh at the following times:

4 p.m. – Watch MGD on WBOY (Clarksburg), WTRF (Wheeling), WOWK (Charleston), WVNS (Beckley) and WDVM DC News Now (Hagerstown)

5 p.m. – Watch MGD on WBOY (Clarksburg) and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

All Mountaineer GameDay segments are archived at GoldAndBlueNation.com.

Check your local TV listings for more information on how to watch Mountaineer GameDay in your hometown.

The award-winning Gold and Blue Nation is proud to continue its exclusive TV partnership with WVU Athletics.