Get your first look at two of the newest Mountaineers compete on national TV this weekend

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two of West Virginia football’s highest-rated recruits in the 2023 recruiting class will play their final high school football game on Saturday. They will suit up on the same team and appear on the national stage.

Pennsylvania natives, and four-star-caliber recruits Rodney Gallagher III and Josiah Trotter, are both on the East rosters for the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.

Gallagher is a consensus four-star athlete/wide receiver from Uniontown, Pa. Trotter, a native of Philadelphia, was rated as either a three- or four-star linebacker by all major recruiting sites, and is the son of former NFL All-Pro linebacker Jeremiah Trotter.

The All-American Bowl is played in the Alamodome, and is tabbed as the most-watched, and highest-attended high school sporting event. According to the game’s history, the All-American Bowl was the first national high school football all-star game ever to be created.

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on NBC. It will also be available to be streamed on NBC’s Peacock app.

By being selected for the game, Gallagher and Trotter are tabbed as two of the top high school football players in their class. They are also two of the three players from the state of Pennsylvania selected to play in the contest.

Gallagher will wear jersey No. 2, while Trotter will wear No. 40 in the contest.

Trotter is listed as a January enrollee, according to WVU, meaning Morgantown will be one of his first stops after Saturday’s game.

Just 114 players nationwide fill the East and West rosters for the contest.

Many of the roughly 100 players who play in the game each year have gone on to have successful collegiate careers, and some have gone on to be NFL Draft picks. At least 20 All-American Bowl alums have been drafted in each NFL Draft since 2006.